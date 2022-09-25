Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.63.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

