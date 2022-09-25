Synthetix Market Capitalization Achieves $561.51 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00012447 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $561.51 million and $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.37 or 0.99994039 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006751 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058962 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005734 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00066149 BTC.
About Synthetix
SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
