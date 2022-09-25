Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWODF. HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

