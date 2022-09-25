TD Securities Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $81.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.58.

Magna International stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

