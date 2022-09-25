TD Securities Trims Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Target Price to C$1.15

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMQ. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.60.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.91.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

