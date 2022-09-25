Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 3.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Teleflex worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $391.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

