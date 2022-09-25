Telos Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00092357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Telos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 280,669,040 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

