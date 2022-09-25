Tenset Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $235.05 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002161 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,964,891 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

