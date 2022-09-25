Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TEX stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

