Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.48.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.