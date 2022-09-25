Tezos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.29 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00007696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011382 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00013090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 931,687,415 coins and its circulating supply is 843,887,380 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

