The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of AES worth $67,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE:AES opened at $24.29 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.
AES Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
