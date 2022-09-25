The Forbidden Forest Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322,237.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. The Forbidden Forest has a market capitalization of $531,600.00 and $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Forbidden Forest Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s genesis date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Forbidden Forest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Forbidden Forest using one of the exchanges listed above.

