The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of HTCMY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.