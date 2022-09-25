The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $38.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

WFRD stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Weatherford International has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

