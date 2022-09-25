The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.33 ($2.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of €6.35 ($6.48).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

