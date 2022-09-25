The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Trading Down 2.7 %

RMR opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

