The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $107,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $206.40 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

