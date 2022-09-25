The Tokenized Bitcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.21 Million (imBTC)

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $18,897.41 or 0.99869953 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Tokenized Bitcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00623836 BTC.

About The Tokenized Bitcoin

The Tokenized Bitcoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 858 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official website is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The official message board for The Tokenized Bitcoin is medium.com/@tokenlon.

Buying and Selling The Tokenized Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Tokenized Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.