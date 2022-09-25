Throne Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Throne has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $468,879.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s launch date was May 23rd, 2021. Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Throne’s official website is www.thr.one.

Buying and Selling Throne

According to CryptoCompare, “Throne is an NFT venture, institutionally funded and supported by a collective of blockchain engineers and an accomplished team from the music and art world.Co-founded by British Award-Winning music producer Nellee Hooper (known for his work with Soull II Soul, Bjork, Madonna, U2), Gee Roberson Kanye West's and Drake's former manager as well as the former chairman of Geffen Records, Chimere Cisse a former communications executive at Burberry and consultant to the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), Sotheby's Institute alumni Julia Pavlovska, veteran blockchain architect Anthony Karter and crypto native Hajime Matsumura.Throne has developed a disruptive blockchain technology that aims to transform our relationship to content and empower content creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

