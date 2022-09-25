TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $348,226.49 (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $348,226.49 and approximately $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,823.38 or 1.00011300 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

