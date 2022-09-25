TOP (TOP) One Day Volume Tops $100,918.00

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. TOP has a market cap of $1.75 million and $100,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.64 or 0.99991285 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011691 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005803 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00066266 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

