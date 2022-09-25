Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Toro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,641 shares of company stock worth $2,754,686. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

