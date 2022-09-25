TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,473,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

NYSE TDG traded down $14.19 on Friday, reaching $540.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $615.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.90. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

