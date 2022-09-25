Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Reduced by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure comprises 2.2% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $35.66 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

