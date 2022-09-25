Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

