Triad Investment Management Has $535,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Triad Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,943 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 494,674 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 274.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 361,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 264,978 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $5,598,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.