Triad Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Triad Investment Management cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,389 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services makes up approximately 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

