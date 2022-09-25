Triad Investment Management Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

