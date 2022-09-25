Truist Financial Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $105.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.83.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. Palomar has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,341,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

