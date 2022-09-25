TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,523.00

TrustVerse (TRV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $72,523.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse’s launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io/#. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

