UBS Group Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASBFY. Investec lowered Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

