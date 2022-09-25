UltrAlpha (UAT) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. UltrAlpha has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One UltrAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UltrAlpha alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltrAlpha Profile

UltrAlpha’s launch date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. The official message board for UltrAlpha is medium.com/@UAT_official. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io/#/home.

UltrAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltrAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltrAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltrAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltrAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.