Unicly 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,946.00 (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Unicly coin can currently be purchased for about $7.11 or 0.00037563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Unicly has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unicly Profile

Unicly was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 397,739 coins. Unicly’s official website is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly using one of the exchanges listed above.

