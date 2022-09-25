Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Tops $819,760.10

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $819,760.10 and approximately $132.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
