UniLend Trading Up 45.5% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $19.92 million and $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,844.07 or 1.00131550 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059486 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005777 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00066316 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.