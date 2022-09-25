Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 4,026.50 ($48.65) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £102.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,033.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,958.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,723.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,272.73%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

