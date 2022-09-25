Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.