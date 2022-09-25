Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.