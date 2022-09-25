United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bankshares has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 296,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

