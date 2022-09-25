Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

