VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,389. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

