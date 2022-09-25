Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $139.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.