Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $37.00. 31,810,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,724,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.