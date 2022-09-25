Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $47,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after purchasing an additional 281,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 7,507,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.