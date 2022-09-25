Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.28. 1,168,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

