Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $192.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

