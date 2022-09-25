Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. 8,982,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,727. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

