Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

