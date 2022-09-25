Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

